Anushka Shetty Birthday Special: The versatile star's women-centric films that made a path for other actresses

Anushka Shetty, also known as Sweety, is one of the most popular and bankable actresses in the South. Since two decades after her debut in 2005 with Super, she has continued to rule the industry as one of the tops A league actresses. Despite having no connections or Godfathers in the industry, Anushka achieved what she is today just by her mere hard work, uniqueness, and dedication. Anushka Shetty is not just another mainstream Telugu cinema heroine. Be it playing a love interest, a mother's role, or an urban girl, she is in for all. However, what makes Anushka stand out among many others in the industry is her various genre movies and performances. She is not somebody who is happy playing a love interest in hero-centric movies, she wants more and her filmography is a testimony to it. Even if it's a hero-centric movie, she knows her role can speak volumes and the perfect example of that is Baahubali, Vedam, and more.

Anushka Shetty- the starting point for female-centric movies

In spite of starring in quite a few hero-centric projects, she has over the years charted her own path with a few female-centric films that have appealed to audiences as well as clicked at the box office. She has managed to prove that a male lead is not exceptionally important and a female actor can also carry a movie and make it successful. made path for actresses to flourish With her blockbuster women-centric movies like Rudramadevi, Arundhati, and more, she paved the path for many actresses in the industry to choose women-centric scripts and entertain audiences without any fear. Because when content is good and actors like Anushka Shetty exist, a movie can never go wrong. With her debut film Super, she made a strong impact by playing a wild girl role and then went on to show that she can Ace any role. However, over a few years, Anushka Shetty has come off as a strong figure and let each of her characters define her. One of Anushka Shetty's biggest female-centric films in Indian cinema is Arundhati. The film not just shook the box office but introduced audiences to a never seen before acting dimension of Anushka Shetty who had so far predominantly worked in hero-centric commercial potboilers. The film went on to establish Anushka as the next big female superstar in Tollywood. Thereafter she acted in powerful movies like Rudramadevi and Bhaagmathie. Basically, the female horror genre became her forte. With each women-centric film, Anushka Shetty bought something new to audiences, which is quite fascinating. If there's one film of the actress that quickly comes to mind is size zero, where she underwent a massive physical transformation and proved all myths that say an actress is all about her slim figure. Although the film was bombed at the box office, it created a huge impact among audiences.