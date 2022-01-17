Anushka Shetty gets nostalgic on 13 years of Arundhati: A character once in a lifetime for any actress

Commemorating the anniversary of prominent releases is always done by celebrities. Celebrating 13 years of horror fantasy Arundhati, Anushka Shetty recently penned a nostalgic Instagram post, “13Years for Arundhati..#Jejamma - A character once in a lifetime for any actress and I am truly blessed….Thanks to Kodi Rama Krishna garu, Shyam Prasad Reddy garu and whole team..Very big thank u to all lovely audience for their support & this movie always close to my heart.”

The Baahubali star shared a still of her character in the film. The horror flick starring Anushka Shetty was helmed by Kodi Ramakrishna. Backed by Shyam Prasad Reddy under his banner Mallemala Entertainments, the film also starred Sonu Sood, Deepak, Sayaji Shinde, Manorama and Kaikala Satyanarayana. The background score for the film was composed by Koti and the cinematography was handled by K. K. Senthil Kumar. Released in 2009, the film took the box office by storm and went on to become the highest-grossing Telugu film of the year. The Anushka Shetty starrer even bagged accolades, including two Filmfare Awards. In 2014, the film was also remade in Bengali with the same name.

Her last project was 2018 Telugu-Tamil bilingual film Bhaagamathie. Written and directed by G. Ashok, the movie talks about a former district collector who ends up getting imprisoned in a haunted house and later gets possessed by a spirit. Meanwhile, Anushka Shetty also shared screen space with R Madhavan in Hemant Madhukar’s Nishabdham.