Anushka Shetty challenges Prabhas to share his favourite dish; Actor reveals Prawns Pulao recipe

Prabhas is a hardcore foodie and loves a full spread of vegetarian and non-vegetarian dishes. The actor not just loves eating but also is known for feeding delicious meals, that's his way to show affection and hospitality to anyone. And not just biryani, Prawns pulao is his favourite dish. The actor himself revealed it and also shared the recipe, on the request of his close friend Anushka Shetty.

So basically, Anushka Shetty is promoting her upcoming film Ms Shetty Mr Polishetty and challenged Prabhas to share his favourite recipe with fans. The actress is playing the role of Chef in the film and has already shared her favourite Mangalorean chicken curry and Neer Dosa recipes. Now, it's the Baahubali actor's turn. Well, that's not it, to continue the chain of his challenge, he further nominated Ram Charan to share his favourite recipe.

Check out the ingredients and way to make Prabhas' prawns pulao recipe

Wash the Prawns well in boiling water with a pinch of turmeric. Take up a hot pan, add red chillies (dry), cumin seeds, curry leaves, prawns and fry. Stir them well, next up add onion paste, tomatoes, green chillies, salt, chilli powder. Fry them for a while and add water and bring to a boil. After the water is evaporated, put the curry aside and cover it with a lid.

Pour oil in another vessel and add onions, cashew nuts and rice. Add salt, turmeric, chilli powder, ginger garlic paste, masala mix and fry the rice properly. Add the pre-prepared curry and fry for another 2 minutes. Then add 2 glasses of hot water for 1 glass of rice. And let it cook for almost 30 minutes on low flame to get your delicious prawns pulao.

Prabhas supports and promotes Ms Shetty Mr Polishetty

Ever since Ms Shetty Mr Polishetty, Prabhas has been a constant support, promoting Anushka's film. From the first look, a teaser to the trailer, he has shown his full support and love for the actress film, which marks her comeback to the big screens after five years. For the unversed, Prabhas and Anushka Shetty share a strong bond of friendship. They are also one of the most popular rumored couples in Tollywood. The duo worked together on several blockbuster films including the Baahubali franchise, Billa and Mirchi.

Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty will be released on September 7 and therefore clash with Atlee's Jawan, which stars Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara. Directed by Mahesh Babu P, Naveen Polishetty is the lead actor of the film.

ALSO READ: Anushka Shetty's favorite Neer Dosa makes for a delicious breakfast; Here's how to cook Mangalorean speciality