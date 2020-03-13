Anushka Shetty clocks in 15 years, stuns in gold Anarkali at celebration bash; SS Rajamouli & others attend

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

The reigning queen of South Indian film industry, Anushka Shetty completed 15 years in the industry. The actress celebrated '15 years of Anushka Shetty' yesterday in a grand way possible. Anushka, fondly called as Sweety by fans, received a special welcome at the event. Also seen at the event were SS Rajamouli, producer Suresh Babu, Charmee Kaur, Puri Jagannadh among others. Anushka, like always, looked stunning in her best traditional avatar. Keeping it simple yet elegant, the Baahubali actress picked a dusted gold Anarkali set for her special day.

The stunner looked happy like never before and the same reflected on her face. The infectious smile for paps is winning hearts. At the event, the Baahubali director SS Rajamouli also revealed a secret about Anushka Shetty and also added that she is like a family member to him. Recalling Vikramarkudu days, the director revealed that it was that time when Anushka became close to his entire family. He also wished good luck for her upcoming film, Nishabdham opposite R Madhavan.

Check out Anushka Shetty's latest photos below:

Anushka made her acting debut in Puri Jagannadh's 2005 Telugu film Super. She featured alongside Akkineni Nagarjuna and Ayesha Takia. The same year, she acted in another film Maha Nandi, opposite Srihari and Sumanth. She rose to fame from 2009 with films like Vaanam, Arundhati among others.

Talking about her upcoming release, Nishabdham will hit screens on April 2 in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi and English.



