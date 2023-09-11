Anushka Shetty commemorates first death anniversary of Prabhas' uncle, Krishnam Raju

Popular actress Anushka Shetty took to social media and remembered Prabha's uncle and actor Krishnam Raju on his first death anniversary. The actress, who is basking in the success of Miss. Shetty Mr. Polishetty, posted a photo of him and cherished good memories.

Anushka wrote, "Remembering Krishamraju Garu fondly on his first anniversary, with all the loving memories he left behind as a big-hearted human being and a great actor …"

As it is well known that Prabhas is not someone who puts his personal life on social media, he hasn't posted anything on Krishnam Raju's death anniversary. However, his fans filled in the space and have been sharing several throwback moments of the actor with his uncle. They also remembered Prabhas' delicious food arrangement in his village of Mogalthur in Bhimavaram and arranged food for lakhs of people.

Krishnam Raju passed away at the age of 83 on September 11, 2022, after facing a few health issues. His death was a huge loss to Prabhas. In fact, it is also said that Anushka was also very close to Krishnam Raju because of her bond with Prabhas. The veteran actor often clarified the Bahubali starrers' dating rumors several times.



Upcoming projects

Anushka Shetty made her big screen comeback after almost five years with Miss. Shetty Mr. Polishetty and bagged a hit. The film is being praised by audiences and earning good numbers at the box office as well. Not just fans, several celebs like Chiranjeevi, S S Rajamouli, Mahesh Babu, Ravi Teja, and other personalities went to rave about the film. Directed by Mahesh Babu P, the fun entertainer features Naveen Polishetty in the lead role.

Coming next, Anushka is also making her debut in Malayalam with the fantasy horror drama Kathanar, which also features Jayasurya.

