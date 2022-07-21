Anushka Shetty cuts a cake & celebrates 17 years in film industry on sets of her next with Naveen Polishetty

Tollywood actress Anushka Shetty, who made her debut in 2006, completed 17 years in the film industry. The actress celebrated the huge milestone on the sets of her next with Naveen Polishetty. She cut the cake on the sets and was showered with love. On this special occasion, the makers of her upcoming movie wished her with a special post and even Naveen also congratulated Anushka with a sweet note.

Naveen also wished Anushka on this special occasion and wrote, "Bribed @MsAnushkaShetty with cake . "Ee 17 years lo nene best co star anta :P". Congrats on an awesome journey so far. Our shoot has been going on guys. And it's mad fun ! Malli @UV_Creations router off chese lopala update ichesa :) #Anushka48 #NaveenPolishetty3 #MaheshP". The cake is seen holded by Naveen and Anushka with the tagline of "17 YRS industry ikkada…"

Take a look at pics here:​

Anushka is one of the most popular actresses of South Indian cinema. The actress had a phenomenal career, starting out in glamorous roles and later showing her true potential in movies like Arundhati and Rudhramadevi. In an industry where movies are often run by heroes, Anushka Shetty rose as a super star and starred in many women centric films which were superhits at the box office. The actress made her debut in the movies and Telugu cinema with the Nagarjuna starrer Super (2005,) 17 years ago.

Coming to Anushka's next, the yet to be titled film, is directed by Mahesh Babu and is bankrolled by UV Creations. Anushka teams up with UV Creations for the third time after their 2013 film, Mirchi. Shetty was seen alongside Prabhas in the film and it turned out to be a hit. She again collaborated with the same production house for Bhaagamathie. The shoot is currently in process and more details about will be out soon.

