  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Anushka Shetty denies starring in the upcoming film Adipurush with Prabhas in the lead: Report

The news reports further state that actress Anushka Shetty has called the news reports of her starring in the film Adipurush as rumours.
Mumbai
Anushka Shetty denies starring in the upcoming film Adipurush with PrabhasAnushka Shetty denies starring in the upcoming film Adipurush with Prabhas in the lead: Report
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

As per a news report, the Baahubali actress Anushka Shetty has denied the news reports of her starring in the upcoming film called Adipurush. A news report in India Today states that Anushka Shetty in an interview has said that she is not essaying any role in the upcoming Prabhas starrer. The news reports further state that the stunning actress Anushka Shetty has called the news reports of her starring in the film Adipurush as rumours. 

The film, Adipurush will see Prabhas in the lead. This film was announced some time back. The upcoming film is helmed by director Om Raut. News reports about the highly anticipated Prabhas starrer state that the film is a mythological drama. The news reports further add that Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan will be playing the character named Lankesh. The director of the upcoming film looked very excited when he announced the film alongside Prabhas. The first look of Adipurush looks very promising. The fans and followers of the Baahubali star are very excited to know more about the film. 

The news reports also state that the film will be made on a massive scale. The gorgeous actress Anushka Shetty will be seen in the upcoming film Nishabdham. This film is a suspense thriller. The film is helmed by Hemant Madhukar. The suspense flick Nishabdham will also star R Madhavan in a key role. The news reports on Nishabdham will feature R Madhavan as a celebrity musician. 

(ALSO READ: Adipurush director Om Raut REVEALS why he chose Prabhas for the role; Says his eyes suit the character)

Credits :india today

Latest Videos
Sabko mauka milega….Neha Kakkar gets off her car, keeping the shutterbugs busy as she steps out
Disha Patani SHIMMERS richly in an embellished silver saree. Tiger complements her in a subtle blue separates
Doting father! Abhishek Bachchan CUTELY dances on Aaradhya’s 7th birthday for her friends
Disha Patani has a day out and is seen donning a sports jersey. Watch to find more celebs from the tinsel town
Ranveer being possessive about his car as media bumps into it
Rare moment! Kareena and Karisma with mom Babita strike a pose at the Grand Premiere of Mentalhood G(OLD)
Big B drives his whopping 1.38 Cr ride that he recently purchased post his COVID recovery
Samantha Akkineni’s look was inspired by Kareena Kapoor Khan; Stylist Preetham Jukalker spills beans
Cutie spotted!! Avneet Kaur snapped at the Mumbai airport today morning
Lovebirds, Farhan Akhtar, and Shibani Dandekar spotted in the city
Anushka picked up reporter’s MOM’S call mid-interview; Says ‘Aunty, woh mera interview le rahi hain’

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement