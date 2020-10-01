Anushka Shetty denies starring in the upcoming film Adipurush with Prabhas in the lead: Report

The news reports further state that actress Anushka Shetty has called the news reports of her starring in the film Adipurush as rumours.

As per a news report, the Baahubali actress Anushka Shetty has denied the news reports of her starring in the upcoming film called Adipurush. A news report in India Today states that Anushka Shetty in an interview has said that she is not essaying any role in the upcoming Prabhas starrer. The news reports further state that the stunning actress Anushka Shetty has called the news reports of her starring in the film Adipurush as rumours.

The film, Adipurush will see Prabhas in the lead. This film was announced some time back. The upcoming film is helmed by director Om Raut. News reports about the highly anticipated Prabhas starrer state that the film is a mythological drama. The news reports further add that Bollywood actor will be playing the character named Lankesh. The director of the upcoming film looked very excited when he announced the film alongside Prabhas. The first look of Adipurush looks very promising. The fans and followers of the Baahubali star are very excited to know more about the film.

The news reports also state that the film will be made on a massive scale. The gorgeous actress Anushka Shetty will be seen in the upcoming film Nishabdham. This film is a suspense thriller. The film is helmed by Hemant Madhukar. The suspense flick Nishabdham will also star R Madhavan in a key role. The news reports on Nishabdham will feature R Madhavan as a celebrity musician.

Credits :india today

