Anushka Shetty doubles her remuneration for Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty? Here's how much she charged

Anushka Shetty is one of the most bankable actresses in Tollywood. She is known as the Lady Superstar of Telugu cinema and enjoys a massive fan base for incredible acting talent, screen presence, and stunning looks. The actress is making her comeback to the big screen after almost five years with the upcoming film Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty. Although, it's been a long hiatus, it didn't shine down her stardom and status in the film industry. You would be shocked to know how much she is charging for the film.

Anushka Shetty charges Rs 6 crores to play chef role in Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty

According to reports, Anushka Shetty has doubled her remuneration for Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty. She has reportedly charged Rs 6 crores to play the female lead in the film. Earlier, the actress took home Rs 3 crores per film. It is to be noted that Anushka is currently the highest female actress in the South film industry.

The Nishabdham actress shares the space of the most bankable star with Nayanthara and Samantha. They are said to charge more or equal remuneration for their films.

In Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty, Anushka Shetty is playing the role of Chef and wants to be single. Anushka wants to have a child but without the constraints of a marriage. She is paired up with Naveen Polishetty in the film, who is essaying the role of a stand-up comedian. The film can be deemed a love story between people with opposite interests.

Advertisement

About Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty

The highly anticipated project is helmed by Mahesh Babu P, and produced by the prestigious banner UV Creations. Along with Anushka Shetty and Naveen Polishetty, the project features a stellar star cast including senior actors Jayasudha, Murali Sharma, and many others in pivotal roles. Radhan has composed the songs and original score for the project.

Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty will release on September 7 in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam and therefore clash with Atlee's Jawan, which stars Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara.

ALSO READ: Samantha flaunts her 'desi girl' moment in black Arpita Mehta number and strappy mirrorwork blouse