Anushka Shetty is an epitome of simplicity as she poses with a fan at Shirdi temple in this rare throwback PIC

Anushka Shetty is a true symbol of beauty and simplicity which is evident from her throwback picture in which she is seen posing with a fan at the Shirdi temple. Check out the picture.

Anushka Shetty is one of the most popular and bankable actresses of the South film industry. The stunning diva enjoys a loyal fan base owing to her utter beauty and stellar performances in movies. The Baahubali actress has been making a lot of headlines of late because of her marriage rumors. Few reports suggest that she is preparing to tie the knot with filmmaker Prakash Kovelamudi while according to a few others, she will be getting married to a cricketer.

However, the actress has now quashed all the rumors related to her marriage. In the midst of all this, we have come across a rare picture of Anushka which is unmissable. She is seen posing with a fan in the picture at none other than the popular Shirdi Saibaba temple itself. The actress keeps it simple as she wears a white salwar kameez and opts for a no-makeup look. She also wraps an orange-colored religious cloth around her depicting her devotion to God.

Check out the picture below:

On the work front, Anushka Shetty will be next seen in Nishabdham in which she has been roped in opposite R. Madhavan. The thriller drama has been directed by Hemant Madhukar and is produced by Kona Venkat. It also features Shalini Pandey, Subbaraju, Michael Madsen, Srinivas Avasarala and Anjali in significant roles. The movie is slated to be released on April 2, 2020, but in the wake of the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic that has gripped the entire world, there are chances that the release date will be pushed further.

