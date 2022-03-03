Anushka Shetty excited for Brinda’s Hey Sinamika; Pens heartfelt note to wish Dulquer Salmaan & team

Dulquer Salmaan starrer twisted tale of love, Hey Sinamika released in the theatres today. Choreographer turned director Brinda’s debut project has been finally put to test. Now it is up to the fans to make of it what they will. Wishing the team on the big day, Baahubali star Anushka Shetty penned a heartfelt note on her Instagram handle.

The actress shared a poster from the film starring Kajal Aggarwal and Aditi Rao Hydari as the leading ladies and wrote, "Wishing our most loved dance choreographer and a dearest friend Brinda master all the very very best on her directorial debut “hey sinamika” Looking forward to watching One of my favourite actors Dulquer salmaan , Adithi rao Hydari , Kajal Agarwal …I’m sure it’s going to be a treat watching them carry the essence of their characters “hey sinamika” all the very very best to the entire cast and crew .... watch it in the theatres today".

Check out the post below:

Hey Sinamika has been close to fans' hearts ever since it was announced. Jointly bankrolled by Jio Studios and Global One Studios, the venture also stars Shyam Prasad, Nakshathra Nagesh, Mirchi Vijay, and Yogi Babu in crucial roles.

In the meantime, Dulquer Salmaan also has Rosshan Andrrews' Salute in the pipeline. The film will star Cocktail fame Diana Penty as the female lead. Salute was supposed to be released in theatres on 14 January but got delayed due to the ongoing pandemic.

In the meantime, Anushka Shetty has been away from the limelight for some time now. Her last release was in 2018 with Telugu-Tamil bilingual project Bhaagamathie.

