Anushka Shetty experiences Bhoota Kola in Mangaluru; Inspired by Rishab Shetty's Kantara?

Anushka Shetty took the fans by surprise as she looked fitter and leaner, donning a beautiful silk saree. In the recent past, the actress had taken a break from both social media and public events.

Anushka Shetty left everyone shocked as she made a public appearance after a very long time recently. The Baahubali star was captured in her hometown Mangaluru. While she was there, she attended a Bhoota Kola performance, an ancient religious art form that was recently shown in Rishab Shetty's Kantara. The video of the star enjoying the festivities has gone viral on social media.

Anushka Shetty on Kantara

In the meantime, after watching Rishab Shetty's Kantara, Anushka Shetty took to her Instagram handle and dropped a poster of the film, along with the following note, "Watched #kantara .. totally totally loved it , congratulations to each and every actor, producers, technicians …team Kantara u all were amazing, and thank you all for the experience .. Rishab Shetty you were amazing … Please watch the movie in the theatres .. don’t miss it."

Anushka Shetty's lineup

Up next, Anushka Shetty will be seen on the big screens after four long years in her next, titled Anushka 48 for now. Helmed by director P Mahesh Babu, the venture will star Naveen Polishetty as the lead.

The actress will essay the role of chef Anvitha Ravali Shetty in the movie speculated to be the tale of two completely opposite people falling for one another. Billed to be a romantic comedy, the untitled drama is being produced by the UV Creations banner. Her first-look poster from the film showed Anushka Shetty donning a chef's coat and literally playing with fire in the kitchen.

