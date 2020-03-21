Anushka Shetty extends support to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Janta Curfew amid COVID 19 scare

South star Anushka Shetty took to her Instagram space and extended her support to Prime Minister's Janta Curfew which has been imposed for March 22.

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi imposed a curfew on March 22 and urged people to stay indoors from 7 AM to 9 PM, many celebrities have been extending their support to the same. Taking to Instagram, Anushka Shetty shared a poster of her upcoming film Nishabdham which had a montage of the curfew and expressed her support to the curfew. She captioned the photo stating that she would extend her full support and urged her fans and followers to do the same.

Anushka wrote on Instagram, “Stay home… stay responsible... follow precautions... stay positive in gratitude. A crisis that humanity is facing... It’s time to wake up and take responsibility to fight positively with all the precautions put forward by the WHO and government... Please do not try to ignore the seriousness of the precautionary measures... Stay home... it’s NOW that we have some control before it goes out of hand... let’s us all focus on the positives of humanity let us all be grateful for all that we have and together work towards being responsible and safe.”

On the work front, the Baahubali star will be next seen in Nishabdham, in which she will be paired with R Madhavan. After several postponements, the film was supposed to hit the big screens on April 3. It can be expected that the film’s delay would be further delayed owing to the current Coronavirus situation, as theaters across the country will remain closed till the end of this month.

