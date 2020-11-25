Anushka Shetty fans disappointed with Bhumi Pednekar's Durgamati trailer & compare it to original Bhaagamathie
Anushka Shetty starrer Telugu horror-thriller Bhaagamathie had released in 2018 and the film had received a positive response from both audience and critics alike. Directed by G. Ashok, it became the first South Indian female-oriented film to gross one million dollars in the USA. Well, the film is being remade in Hindi titled Durgamati. Starring Bhumi Pednekar in Anushka Shetty's role from original, the trailer released today and it has opened to mixed reactions on social media. Fans of Baahubali actress Anushka Shetty are pretty upset with the trailer and are offended over a few scenes in it. The comparison was bound to happen, and hence, Durgamati trailer is receiving criticism from Anushka Shetty's fans.
One of the Twitter users wrote, "This is copy of Bhaagmati?? This woman cant even act for god's sake and she acted in this film?? Anushkashetty nailed it in telugu !!." While the other tweet read, "Even dialogue When #BhumiPednekar says - mai hu #durgamati is so bad...In #Bhaagamathie #AnushkaShetty was so good." In the Telugu original, Anushka Shetty played the role of a female IAS officer who is possessed by a spirit of a dead queen. Bhaagamathie is the revenge thriller. The Hindi remake Durgamati also stars Arshad Warsi and will release on Amazon Prime on December 11. It is being bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar and Akshay Kumar.
Take a look at Twitter reactions for the film:
durgamati looks like a ridiculously spoofed version of bhaagamathie and bhumi pedkar, a flopped attempt to dupe anushka shetty. not everyone can step into the shoes of the actual queen and emerge out successfully. lmao, what a cringeworthy trailer. yucks!
— (@the_WannabeGirl) November 25, 2020
Just from this 1 still I feel like #AnushkaShetty's performance in #Bhaagamathie is unmatched by #BhumiPednekar's in #Durgamati & it's my personal view & I've seen #DurgamatiTrailer & it looks like a generic copy of South Indian movie, Are they running out of new creative ideas? pic.twitter.com/umMII3jlX8
— Tushar Kant Naik (@TusharKant_Naik) November 25, 2020
Look at #AnushkaShetty grace,body language its so powerful other side #BhumiPednekar no grace ,body language seems like a comedy scene
U should never dare to do #AnushkaShetty movies
She is irreparable #Durgamati https://t.co/Pnnq0LL2eg
— Operalife (@coolunicorn452) November 25, 2020
South Indian diva
Lady SUPERSTAR #AnushkaShetty's #Bhaagamathie records & Facts
"Ithu Bhaagamathiee edam"
"Itheee Bhaagamathie Adda"
Theatrical response videos r missing. No heroines had that much response..
No Replacement for Anushka...#Durgamati pic.twitter.com/QPgvEGvSMN
— Thala Thalaivi (@Thala1Thalaivi7) November 25, 2020
Just nw I learned Durgamati s ramake of Bhaagamathie....
S Bollywood in crisis of creativity dat dey r remaking south Indian movies?
Watever u do,original s always d best.I prefer watchin "Bhaagamathie" cos No1 cn match Anushka shetty's actin
#SSRDishaAwaitsJustice
— Shruthi Gururaj (@Shruthi_Gururaj) November 25, 2020
just realised this piece of crap #Durgamati is remake of anushka’s #Bhaagamathie u never gonna match #AnushkaShetty’s intensity in your lifetime,so chill #BhumiPednekar. never gonna even click on trailers link. #DurgamatiTrailer #DurgamatiOnPrime https://t.co/HcBlEIPvca
— H K (@tweetsbyhk) November 25, 2020
Copying still ok coz you guys don't know expect copy but man where credit to #AnushkaShetty ?
Its was Her Movie if she haven't did #Bhaagamathie you guys can't even copy also
It's ALWAYS WILL BE #AnushkaShetty 'S #Bhaagamathie
#Durgamati #DurgamatiTrailer https://t.co/iBPHI5pw9K
— Susmita Sweety (@Susmita_Sweety_) November 25, 2020
Saw the trailer of #Durgamati a hindi remake of #Bhaagamathie
Cannot imagine anyone else other than Anushka Shetty as Chanchal. Bhumi Pednekar might have done a good job, but in trailer it doesn't seem as powerful as Anushka Shetty
— hiraeth (@vysh_T) November 25, 2020
Just see these two pics what is missing
Even dialogue When #BhumiPednekar says - mai hu #durgamati is so bad
In #Bhaagamathie #AnushkaShetty was so good pic.twitter.com/mzWxd6Qqa0
— Ashwani Sharma (@Me__Ashwani) November 25, 2020
#BhumiPednekar might be outstanding actress but 2 replicate what #AnushkaShetty has done in #bhagmati is a huge task n potentially impossible! #bollywood has 2 search for new topics rather than copying the work of South industry n presenting it as their own! #Durgamati #DURGAVATI pic.twitter.com/5MkyxWfReO
— Tejas Pujare (@tejas_pujare) November 25, 2020
@PrimeVideoIN @AmazonHelp
U shld Give some credits to #LadySuperstar #AnushkaShetty's remake film #Bhaagamathie. She kept us seat edge thrill throw at the movie. Especially awestuck climax. Thnx for that@ashokdirector2 Sir. Hope u may mention her name too in#Durgamati pic.twitter.com/3hAeCEeef2
— Thala Thalaivi (@Thala1Thalaivi7) November 25, 2020
Anushka Shetty's Bhaagamathie also starred Unni Mukundan, Jayaram, Usha Sarath, Vidyulekha Raman. The actress played the role with grace and talent.
What is your take on Durgmati trailer? Let us know in the comment section below.