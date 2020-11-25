Anushka Shetty fans disappointed with Bhumi Pednekar's Durgamati trailer & compare it to original Bhaagamathie

The comparison was bound to happen, and hence, Durgamati trailer is receiving criticism from Anushka Shetty's fans.

Anushka Shetty starrer Telugu horror-thriller Bhaagamathie had released in 2018 and the film had received a positive response from both audience and critics alike. Directed by G. Ashok, it became the first South Indian female-oriented film to gross one million dollars in the USA. Well, the film is being remade in Hindi titled Durgamati. Starring Bhumi Pednekar in Anushka Shetty's role from original, the trailer released today and it has opened to mixed reactions on social media. Fans of Baahubali actress Anushka Shetty are pretty upset with the trailer and are offended over a few scenes in it. The comparison was bound to happen, and hence, Durgamati trailer is receiving criticism from Anushka Shetty's fans.

One of the Twitter users wrote, "This is copy of Bhaagmati?? This woman cant even act for god's sake and she acted in this film?? Anushkashetty nailed it in telugu !!." While the other tweet read, "Even dialogue When #BhumiPednekar says - mai hu #durgamati is so bad...In #Bhaagamathie #AnushkaShetty was so good." In the Telugu original, Anushka Shetty played the role of a female IAS officer who is possessed by a spirit of a dead queen. Bhaagamathie is the revenge thriller. The Hindi remake Durgamati also stars Arshad Warsi and will release on Amazon Prime on December 11. It is being bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar and .

Anushka Shetty's Bhaagamathie also starred Unni Mukundan, Jayaram, Usha Sarath, Vidyulekha Raman. The actress played the role with grace and talent.

What is your take on Durgmati trailer? Let us know in the comment section below.

Credits :Twitter

