Anushka Shetty to feature in Pawan Kalyan's upcoming film with Krish Jagarlamudi?

The Baahubali actress Anushka Shetty could feature alongside Pawan Kalyan in an upcoming film, which is reportedly helmed by director Krish Jagarlamudi.

There is a strong buzz in the south film industry that the Baahubali actress Anushka Shetty could feature alongside Power Star Pawan Kalyan. The film is reportedly helmed by south director Krish Jagarlamudi. There is no official announcement about the female lead of the film. But, the buzz is clearly hinting at Anushka Shetty starring in the Pawan Kalyan film. The south actor made a comeback to films with the southern remake of Bollywood film called Pink. The remake which is titled Vakeel Saab will feature Pawan Kalyan in a very different look.

The actor cum politician will be essaying the role which was originally played by Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan. The film, Vakeel Saab is one of the most highly anticipated films of the south film industry. According to news reports, Pawan Kalyan had kick-started the shoot of the Krish Jagarlamudi in the month of February. But, due to the global outbreak of Coronavirus, all the work on the film had come to a standstill. The makers of Vakeel Saab had previously released the first look poster of the film. The fans and the film audience gave the poster a thundering response.

Many fans and followers of the south star Pawan Kalyan took to social media to applaud the lead actor's intriguing look in the south drama. The southern beauty Anushka Shetty will be seen in the upcoming film called Nishabdham alongside actor R Madhavan. The film is touted to be a thriller. Nishabdham is backed by Kona Venkat and was majorly shot in the United States.

