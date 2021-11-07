Anushka Shetty finally announces her new film as a birthday treat to her fans; Details Inside

Tollywood's leading actress Anushka Shetty turns a year older today, November 7 and fans are showering her with birthday wishes and love on social media. To make her birthday even more special and memorable, the Baahubali actress has finally announced her new film with director Mahesh Babu. The film will be bankrolled by UV Creations.

Taking to Instagram, Anushka Shetty wrote, "With all the birthday wishes & love that is being cherished upon, I am happy to announce my next movie to you all. My next is with Director #MaheshBabuP and @uvcreationsofficial Smile Always, Always Forever." Anushka teams up with UV Creations for the third time after their 2013 film, Mirchi. Shetty was seen alongside Prabhas in the film and it turned out to be a hit. She again collaborated with the same production house for Bhaagamathie.

The production house tweeted, "We are delighted to announce our "Hattrick Combination" with the Sweet and Very Special."

The shooting of the film will go on floors soon and more announcement about the star cast is expected to be out in the coming days. As we all know, when Anushka Shetty is on screen, there is no one you would want to watch.

Her fans are super excited and cannot wait to know what's in store next. Anushka was last seen in Nishabdham opposite R Madhavan. Directed by Hemant Madhukar, Nishabdham released directed on Amazon Prime Video and it opened to an average response from the audience and critics alike.

Here's wishing the gorgeous Anushka Shetty a very Happy Birthday!

