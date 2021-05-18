Anushka Shetty gives a peek a boo pose for the camera and it is too cute to miss

Be it sharing no-makeup selfies on Instagram to stepping out in her comfy best, Anushka Shetty likes to keep all things simple and pretty.

Baahubali actress Anushka Shetty's latest viral photo is super cute as she redefines quirkiness with her peek-a-boo pose for the camera. One can see in the photo, the actress pulls down her mask for a second as she strikes a pose and looks beyond adorable. The South queen is known for her simplicity and she leaves us amazed every time with her public appearance. She is one of the few actresses in the industry who has no airs about her. Be it sharing no-makeup selfies on Instagram to stepping out in her comfy outfit, Anushka Shetty likes to keep all things simple and pretty.

A few days ago, Anushka hit the headlines after her chubby and no-makeup unseen photo surfaced on social media. Apparently, the picture was taken by her friends during her visit to Haridwar last December. The photo went viral and surprisingly, Anushka was not trolled for gaining weight but instead, fans were elated to see her happy as ever with that cute smile. One of the Twitter users commented on this viral photo saying, "Your face looks like sivagami now it's Natural beauty" while many commented 'cute'. Check out her latest viral photos below that are a perfect Tuesday treat.

On the work front, Anushka Shetty was last seen in Nishabdham opposite R Madhavan. The film released directly on an OTT platform and received mixed reviews by the audience and critics alike. The silent thriller also featured Anjali, Michael Madsen, Subbaraju, Shalini Pandey, and Srinivas Avasarala in pivotal roles. Meanwhile, she is yet to officially announce her next film. Fans are eagerly looking forward to know what's next in store for them.

Also Read: When Ranbir Kapoor CONFESSED having crush on Anushka Shetty and expressed his wish to work with her

Have a COVID related Experience or Advice? Discuss & Share on PINKVILLA Rooms.

Credits :Twitter

Share your comment ×