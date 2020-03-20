Anushka Shetty on gossip written about her: I wonder if these people who wrote have any sisters and children

During a recent interview, Anushka Shetty also opened up how gossips about her do hurt and that she can't do anything about it. She also confessed how rumours about her marriage did hurt her initially.

Besides being an amazing actress, Baahubali actress Anushka Shetty's personal life has equally been the talk of the town. The stunner has earned a massive fan following across the globe with her powerful onscreen presence. However, speculations about her love life and marriage have been making headlines, of late. The stunner was also trolled last year after she lost weight due to health issues. During a recent interview, Anushka Shetty also opened up how gossips about her do hurt and that she can't do anything about it.

In an interview with Deccan Chronicle, Anushka said, "That’s the nature of the industry, and there’s nothing I can do about it although I cannot understand why certain things are being written about me.

She also confessed how rumours about her marriage did hurt her initially. The Southern beauty said, "I would wonder if these people who wrote about me had any sisters and children." As she doesn't watch television or read newspapers, Anushka would get to know about the gossips only through forward messages from her friends.

Speaking about going through worst phase in her life due to weight loss, Anushka Shetty said as she was shooting back to back for the films and going through health issues due to her back pain, she took a lot of time to recover. She was on bed rest for three weeks.

Well, the stunner has only come out strong with each passing day and now, after 15 years in the industry, she has clearly figured out how to deal with rumours about her personal life.

Credits :Deccan Chronicle

