Anushka Shetty is a happy soul as she poses for a selfie with her parents in this throwback PHOTO

Anushka Shetty is currently one of the most popular actresses of the South film industry. Meanwhile, check out a throwback picture of the actress with her parents.
Mumbai
When we talk about the most popular South actresses, among the first names that come to our minds is Anushka Shetty. The Baahubali actress has been ruling the hearts of millions for the longest possible time and continues doing so even now with her stellar performances in movies. Anushka has showcased her acting prowess in numerous movies that include Billa, Singam, Rudhramadevi, and many others. The Southern beauty also enjoys a huge fan following all over the country for all the obvious reasons.

We have recently chanced upon a throwback picture of the actress in which she can be seen posing for a selfie with her parents. Anushka seems quite elated in the picture as she is seen wearing a white saree embellished with a golden border and a matching blouse. The Nishabdham actress is also seen holding her parents while the three of them pose happily for the picture. Needless to say, they look adorable together in the same.

Check out the throwback picture below:

On the work front, Anushka Sharma is currently awaiting the release of her upcoming movie titled Nishabdham co-starring R. Madhavan. Its release date had been postponed owing to the Coronavirus crisis. The Tamil version of the movie has been titled Silence. Anushka plays the role of Sakshi in the thriller that has been directed by Hemant Madhukar. It also features Michael Madsen, Subbaraju, Anjali, and others in pivotal roles. The shooting for Nishabdham had begun last year in May.  

Credits :Instagram

