Anushka Shetty on her bonding with Prabhas: He is one of my 3 AM friends

During a recent interview, Anushka Shetty opened up about her bonding with her Baahubali co-star Prabhas. Read to know more.

Anushka Shetty and Prabhas have been linked up constantly but the duo has always rubbished the news stating they are just friends. In the past couple of years, a lot of has been written and said about Prabhas and Anushka's alleged relationship. Earlier, in the past, Prabhas during an interview said that all these rumours will only stop when Anushka or he gets married with whoever it is. On the other hand, during a recent interview with DC, Anushka Shetty opened up about her bonding with her Baahubali co-star Prabhas.

She said, “I have known Prabhas for over 15 years now and he is one of my 3 AM friends. We are usually linked up because both of us are not married and make an amazing on-screen pair. Had there been anything between both of us, it would have been out by this time. Both of us are the same kind of people who don’t hide any emotions if we are involved." Well, this is for the first time that Anushka has spoken her heart out about her friendship with Prabhas and clearly, they share a special friendship.

Meanwhile, Anushka Shetty recently slammed the reports of her getting married to a divorcee. The stunner expressed her disappointment over the same and questioned why her marriage is such a big deal for everyone. She also added that how such rumours affect their families.

Reports were doing rounds that Anushka Shetty is getting married to a divorcee, director Prakash Kovelamudi, who divorced Kanika Dhillon in 2017. However, none of this news is true.

