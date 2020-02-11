Anushka Shetty Joins THIS club of Prabhas, Ram Charan and other South stars; Find out

Amid wedding rumours, south star Anushka Shetty's account in the photo sharing application, Instagram has been verified.

In an exciting piece of news to the fans of Baahubali beauty Anushka Shetty, the actor’s Instagram account has been verified by the photo sharing platform and she has been given blue tick, which means that her account has been verified. Meanwhile, it was earlier reported that she is all set to get hitched with an Indian cricket player, and that she has been preparing for the wedding for a while now. However, there has been no official word about the wedding yet.

On the work front, it is well known now that the actor will be seen on screen in Nishabdam with R Madhavan. It is to be noted that the pair, who was earlier seen romancing on screen in the Kollywood movie Rendu, will be seen sharing screen space after almost a decade. Telugu movie buffs are eagerly now eagerly waiting the Baahubali actor’s onscreen appearance as her role in Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy didn't exactly gratify the needs of her fans.

The film is all set to hit the big screens on April 2. It is being reported that Nishabdham falls into the genre of silent thrillers and has Anushka will be seen playing a mute artist. Reports suggest that Anushka will join hands with Gautham Vasudev Menon after Nishabdham. The duo had earlier joined hands for Ajith Kumar starrer Yennai Arindhaal.

Credits :Instagram

