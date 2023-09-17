Anushka Shetty likely to be paired with Chiranjeevi for the very first time; Reports

Anushka Shetty is reported to soon appear in a film alongside Megastar Chiranjeevi. The two big stars haven’t done a full-length film together as of yet; therefore, their rumored collaboration certainly sounds interesting, not just for their fans but also for Telugu cinema lovers. Allegedly, Anushka Shetty has been roped in to be a part of Chiranjeevi’s forthcoming big-budget pan-Indian film.

Anushka Shetty and Chiranjeevi might possibly collaborate soon

The forthcoming film, allegedly starring Chiranjeevi and Anushka Shetty, is likely to be helmed by Bimbisara director Mallidi Vassishta. Reportedly, Mallidi Vassishta and the makers of Mega 157 were in search of a female lead for Megastar, and if reports are to be believed, their quest for an actress has led them to Anushka Shetty. It is no secret that Anushka is capable of holding her own when sharing the screen with the biggest of stars; therefore, it will be interesting to see the actress and Chiranjeevi teaming up.

Other names that were thrown into the mix in consideration for the female lead role were Trisha Krishnan and Sonakshi Sinha. But it turns out that Anushka might have supposedly bagged the role. Also to note, Trisha already has a very packed schedule, as she is both confirmed and alleged to be working on many other films that feature big names including Thalapathy Vijay, Rajinikanth, Ajith Kumar, and Kamal Haasan.

Chiranjeevi and Anushka Shetty’s previous collaborations

Anushka Shetty is yet to be paired with Chiranjeevi in a film, but that does not mean that the two charismatic actors have never collaborated before. The Mirchi actress made a special appearance in a song in Chiranjeevi’s 2006 film Stalin, which also featured Trisha Krishnan. In 2018, Anushka made another special appearance in the historical film Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, in which she played Rani Lakshmi Bai.

As per reports, Mega 157 is being bankrolled by UV Creations, the production company that also backed Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty.

Anushka’s work front

Anushka Shetty has just delivered a sleeper hit with Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty. The film, which co-stars Naveen Polishetty alongside Anushka, has completely won over the audience and even several celebrities, including SS Rajamouli, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Ram Charan, and Ravi Teja. Many film personalities have praised the Anushka and Naveen starrer, which also includes Megastar Chiranjeevi.

