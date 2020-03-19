Anushka Shetty looks perfect in a peach ethnic number by Anju Modi

For one of the events recently, Anushka Shetty picked a peach ethnic number by Anju Modi and she looked drop-dead gorgeous.

South beauty Anushka Shetty is known for her simple yet elegant style statement. The stunner never fails to impress us with her ethnic choices and this time again, she is killing it in yet another gorgeous look. For one of the events recently, Anushka Shetty picked a peach ethnic number by Anju Modi and she looked drop-dead gorgeous. Styled by Neerajaa Kona, Anushka let her outfit do all the talking as she decided to keep it simple and classy.

She finished out her look with open soft hair curls, a bindi and minimal makeup. A pair of heels completed the look. She looks beautiful as ever! Anushka Shetty leaves us awestruck always and wonder how she manages to nail every look with such grace, elegance and confidence. Besides being a brilliant actress, Anushka Shetty makes sure to stay in the limelight with her fashion choices.

On the work front, Anushka Shetty will be seen opposite R Madhavan in the upcoming thriller, Nishabdham. The film is all set to hit screens on April 2.

Meanwhile, Anushka Shetty recently completed 15 years in the film industry. The Baahubali actress took to social media and thanked all her fans, well-wishers for support throughout the years.

She penned an emotional note saying, "Celebrations with #TeamASF Thank you so so much for the love and support and the each one of u take out of your life’s to be part of mine Thank you means a lot."

Credits :Instagram

