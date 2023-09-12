Anushka Shetty makes a special announcement after the release of Miss Shetty Mr. Polishetty

Anushka Shetty, known for her enduring grace, gives a big screen hit after nearly 5 years with the film, Miss Shetty Mr. Polishetty, and it undisputedly surpassed all expectations. Despite facing tough competition from the blockbuster Jawan, Anushka’s movie managed to carve out its own niche, resonating with both audiences and the box office in Telugu-speaking regions. Beyond its delightful blend of humor and romance, the film also delved into important themes like feminism and single parenthood.

In celebration of the film's resounding success, the acclaimed Bahubali actress took to her Instagram account to announce a special morning show scheduled in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, exclusively dedicated to women across the two states.

In her heartfelt post, the Rudhramadevi actress expressed her deep gratitude for the overwhelming love and appreciation received from the audience through messages, tweets, and more. She warmly extended an invitation to all the women of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana to join this special event and become a part of the celebration.

The post caption read:

“It is heart warming to see all your love and response to ms shetty mr polishetty.. means the world to us ...To celebrate this, we are organising a special morning show on this Thursday just for ladies across Andhra Pradesh / Telangana…see u all at the theatres”

About Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty

Miss Shetty Mr. Polishetty centers around Anvita (Anushka), a strong advocate for feminism who refrains from marriage but aspires to become a mother through unconventional means. Her path crosses with Sidhu Polishetty (portrayed by Naveen Polishetty), a stand-up comedian, leading to a close connection that eventually leads her to request him to be a sperm donor.

This project boasts an impressive ensemble cast, including seasoned actors like Jayasudha and Murali Sharma, in significant roles. The film's music, both songs, and the original score, is composed by Radhan.

The film garnered praise and recognition from prominent celebrities such as Chiranjeevi, Prabhas, Mahesh Babu, Ravi Teja, SS Rajamouli, and many more.

Anushka Shetty’s roaring comeback

The film's triumph held significant importance for Anushka Shetty, the leading actress, as she scored a big theatrical hit after 5 years. Anushka Shetty, renowned for her influential presence, has graced the screen in numerous hit films, including Baahubali: The Beginning, Baahubali: The Conclusion, Srimanthudu, Bhaagamathie, Nishabdham, and many others.

Miss Shetty Mr. Polishetty signifies our beloved Sweety’s first theatrical release in half a decade, and it has resonated strongly with its intended audience. Fans eagerly anticipate more cinematic offerings from this enchanting actress, expecting her to continue dominating the theaters in the years ahead.

