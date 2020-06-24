Anushka Shetty makes our morning brighter as she shares a beautiful photo with her dog
Baahubali actress Anushka Shetty is making our mid-week look brighter with her latest blur yet beautiful picture on Instagram. The stunner shared an adorable morning selfie clicked with her pet dog and we are all hearts for it. Soon after Anushka Shetty shared the picture on her Instagram handle, fans started spamming it with all love and sweet comments. Anushka Shetty is not active much on Instagram but this morning, the gorgeous actress left us surprised by sharing no filter and no-makeup look.
Meanwhile, after Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide, Anushka Shetty penned a powerful note on depression. In her long post, she wrote, "Every single one of us out there can only handle a situation only the way we know how to .. no one is ever ever perfect .....there is no right way ,no wrong ,we are not born with a road map, to get through life ...no one has ever , Each one of us big or small are vulnerable in our own ways ..."
Check out Anushka Shetty's latest Instagram posts below:
Every single one of us out there can only handle a situation only the way we know how to .. no one is ever ever perfect ..... there is no right way ,no wrong ,we are not born with a road map, to get through life ...no one has ever , Each one of us big or small are vulnerable in our own ways ... each one of us do break inside ..and it’s ok ..some cry out for help some cry in silence,some distract , some indulge each one has their own ways and some are helpless ...let each one of us please in our own beautiful broken ways learn to be there for each other in our own small ways ... Let’s learn to be more kind .. Let’s Learn to empathise Let’s Learn to be a lil more compassionate Let’s learn to love a lil more .. Let’s learn to listen more ... Let’s Learn to communicate ... Let’s learn to be weak ... Let’s learn to be strong .. Let’s all Learn to be all that we feel inside ..and embrace it and grow ... We are human... a smile , a listening ear, a gentle touch,just our presence to another person known unknown can make a difference beyond our understanding ... We may not be able to change and solve everything at this very moment ..But one small step will make a difference ...As they say Changes happen slowly in a million moments that look the same.... Stay safe Reach out We are all human Smile always
On the work front, Anushka Shetty will be seen sharing the screenspace with R Madhavan in their upcoming thriller titled, Nishabdham. The film was slated to release in April but due to lockdown, the makers have pushed the date. Anushka Shetty will be essaying the character named Sakshi who is a mute artist.
Recently, reports were doing rounds the South beauty will team up with director P Mahesh. However, there is no official announcement regarding the same yet.