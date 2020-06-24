Anushka Shetty makes our morning brighter as she shares a beautiful photo with her dog

Anushka Shetty shared an adorable morning selfie clicked with her pet dog and we are all hearts for it. Check it out below.

Baahubali actress Anushka Shetty is making our mid-week look brighter with her latest blur yet beautiful picture on Instagram. The stunner shared an adorable morning selfie clicked with her pet dog and we are all hearts for it. Soon after Anushka Shetty shared the picture on her Instagram handle, fans started spamming it with all love and sweet comments. Anushka Shetty is not active much on Instagram but this morning, the gorgeous actress left us surprised by sharing no filter and no-makeup look.

Meanwhile, after Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide, Anushka Shetty penned a powerful note on depression. In her long post, she wrote, "Every single one of us out there can only handle a situation only the way we know how to .. no one is ever ever perfect .....there is no right way ,no wrong ,we are not born with a road map, to get through life ...no one has ever , Each one of us big or small are vulnerable in our own ways ..."

Check out Anushka Shetty's latest Instagram posts below:

On the work front, Anushka Shetty will be seen sharing the screenspace with R Madhavan in their upcoming thriller titled, Nishabdham. The film was slated to release in April but due to lockdown, the makers have pushed the date. Anushka Shetty will be essaying the character named Sakshi who is a mute artist.

Recently, reports were doing rounds the South beauty will team up with director P Mahesh. However, there is no official announcement regarding the same yet.

