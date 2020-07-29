Anushka Shetty, Nithya Menen to Sameera Reddy: 5 South Indian actresses who opened up on body shaming & trolls

Be it going under the knife or suffering from weight issues, a lot of South Indian actresses like Anushka Shetty, Nithya Menen among others have opened up about it on social media or during interviews.

Shapes and size do not define beauty but sadly, women are subjected to body shaming all the time. As we all know, celebrities set high standards of beauty and style through their social media or films. However, they are equal victims of both anonymous internet trolls and people from the real world. But what is more important is they are vocal about issues like body-shaming and take a stand. Be it going under the knife or suffering from weight issues, a lot of South Indian actresses like Anushka Shetty, Nithya Menen among others have opened up about it on social media or during interviews.

1. Rakul Preet Singh:

South and Bollywood actress Rakul Preet Singh was also been body-shamed at the beginning of her career. “Somebody told me ‘You are very good, you are really nice but the problem with you is that you have a generic face’," Rakul recalled during an interview with Pinkvilla.

2. Anushka Shetty:

During an interview earlier this year, the Baahubali actress revealed how she was body-shamed initially in her career and how she deals with Internet trolls. She also revealed that a lot of roles demanded her to put on and lose weight. However, the actress never lets anything affect her and focuses more on work.

3. Nithya Menen:

In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Nithya Menen about the trolling and body-shaming she faces on social media. "We need to educate people that weight is not just because we are sitting and enjoying our lives. Of course, trolling hurts me. I do get upset," Nithya said.

Also Read: Vijay Deverakonda's Gucci slides to Allu Arjun's Ferragamo: 5 CLASSIEST shoes actors swear by to look dapper

4. Sameera Reddy:

Recently, Sameera Reddy's video opening up on body-shaming went viral and many from the film industry took to social media to appreciate it. She shared a powerful message to boost confidence, which is the need of the hour. She spoke her heart out about it. "I went to the industry where I was compared to everybody. I tried to lighten my skin, I used to do crazy things like [use] coloured lenses because I wanted that fair, light-eyed look. I used pads on every part of my body which I felt was not keeping up with the norms. I did everything that made me feel more crap about myself. That’s why today work harder to fight against any kind of shaming," said Sameera.

5. Khushbu Sundar:

Actor and politician Khushbu had once silenced the troll after an unfair comparison of her daughter was made to other celebrity children on social media. She was quick to react on Instagram and confront the abuser. The Tamil actress is known for speaking her mind out and she made sure to speak for her daughter also.

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×