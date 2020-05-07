Anushka Shetty offers condolences to people affected by the tragic Vizag gas leak; Urges everyone to be alert

Anushka Shetty also wrote in her Instagram post that three dangerous incidents took place in a single day.

The Baahubali actress Anushka Shetty offered her heartfelt condolences to the families and people affected by the tragic Vizag gas leak. The actress shared a picture of the site where the fatal leak took place. Anushka also wrote in her Instagram post that three dangerous incidents took place in a single day. The southern actress states that Raigarh Gas leak in Paper mill and explosion in NLC thermal plant Cuddalore also took place on the same day. Anushka Shetty has urged everyone to stay alert. As per the latest news updates, the tragic gas leak took place at LG Polymers chemical plant situated in the Visakhapatnam area.

The incident has reportedly killed 11 people. Nearly hundreds of villagers from the affected area were immediately taken to the hospitals. As per the news updates, all those who have been admitted to the hospital, all of them complained of breathing problems, headaches, and vomiting. The news reports also claim that the gas leak at the chemical plant happened at around 2.30 am on Thursday. The news reports further added that authorities are still evacuating people from the areas around the gas leak. There are shocking pictures of people fainting and lying on the ground floating on social media.

Check out Anushka Shetty's post:

The people have expressed their disbelief over the gas leak incident. Many south celebrities took to their social media handles to offer their condolences to the families who lost their loved ones.

