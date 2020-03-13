Anushka Shetty opens up on rumours of her marrying a divorcee: Why is my wedding such a big deal for anyone

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

The rumours about Anushka Shetty getting married have been making headlines but the actress is upset about it. Recently, reports were doing rounds that Anushka Shetty is getting married to the divorced director Prakash Kovelamudi.

From past couple of weeks, Baahubali actress Anushka Shetty's wedding has been the talk of the town. The rumours about her getting married have been making headlines but the actress is upset about it. Recently, reports were doing rounds that Anushka Shetty is getting married to a divorcee, director Prakash Kovelamudi, who divorced Kanika Dhillon in 2017. However, none of this news is true. At a recent event, where Anushka celebrated 15 years of her completion in the industry, the stunner slammed the reports of her getting married to anyone.

Anushka Shetty expressed her anger over the same and questioned how someone can write such news about her and that it also affects their families. Talking about the marriage rumours, Anushka Shetty said to IB Times, "None of that news is true. I don't get affected by such rumours. Don't know why my wedding is such a big deal for anyone. Nobody can hide a relationship. How can I hide my wedding? It is a very sensitive matter and people should deal it with some sensitivity."

She further added, "I have my personal space and I don't like if someone tries to intrude into it. Marriage is a sacred space. As much as it is important to anyone, it is to me also. And the day when it really happens, people will know. I am someone who doesn't like to hide things that make me happy. I might publicly not go announce who I am marrying. But people are always welcome to ask me, and I am ready forever to answer."

Well, it is pretty clear, Anushka Shetty is not get married anytime soon and that she is currently in her happy space doing films.

Credits :IB Times

