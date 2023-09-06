Anushka Shetty opens up about marriage, reunion with Prabhas ahead of Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty release

In the recent past, there has hardly been an actress in Telugu cinema who has delivered as many solo blockbusters as Anushka Shetty. The actress is very capable of pulling audiences into theaters for her movies without relying on any of the other big stars. Anushka is gearing up to make her return to the big screen very soon with Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty.

Amidst the release of her film, Anushka gave an interview to a media portal in which she opened up about her marriage plans and a possible reunion with frequent collaborator and good friend Prabhas.

Anushka Shetty talks about marriage and collaborating with Prabhas once again

Anushka Shetty laughed off the marriage question that was posed to her. The actress said that marriage is something that should organically take place in one’s life. She shared, "I would like it to happen organically and at the right time." For the unversed, on several occasions, the actress is constantly quizzed about her marriage plans during her interviews. However, Shetty has always handled such questions with a lot of poise.

In the same interview, Anushka Shetty opened up about her supposed reunion with Prabhas. The actress stated that even though fans are eager about Prabhas and her doing a film together, the decision is not in her hands. She opined, "That decision isn’t in my hands. While I know that fans love our pairing, it ultimately depends on a great story and vision. I hope someone writes a compelling script and character that both Prabhas and I find appealing."

Shetty is one of the most beloved actresses in Telugu cinema, not just at present but possibly of all time. Her fans were eagerly anticipating the moment when their favorite would appear next on the big screen. Anushka is all set for the release of her upcoming film, Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty. The film stars Naveen Polishetty as the male protagonist. The film is gearing up for a theatrical clash with the Atlee-directed Jawan. The Shah Rukh Khan starrer is releasing with enormous hype, and it would be interesting to see how the two films fare at the box office as they are pitted against one another.

