Anushka Shetty pens down an EMOTIONAL post on Instagram amid COVID 19 lockdown

South star Anushka Shetty took to her Instagram space and shared an emotional post, urging people to stay united at this time of crisis.

South actor Anushka Shetty took to her Instagram space and shared an emotional post, thanking those whole help people in need across the world. In the message, she emphasized the importance of staying united to fight against the disease. She stated that though there are geographical boundaries, we should be together and help fellow human beings. Sharing the post, she wrote, “A message to all around the world, Thank you”. This caught the attention of her fans and now they are sharing it across all social media platforms.

Earlier, she made the headlines after she extended her support to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s imposition of Janata Curfew. It was imposed on March 22 and Anushka urged people to stay indoors from 7 AM to 9 PM. Anushka Shetty shared a poster of her upcoming film Nishabdham which had a montage of the curfew and expressed her support to the curfew. She captioned the photo stating that she would extend her full support and urged her fans and followers to do the same.

On the work front, the Baahubali star will be next seen in Nishabdham, in which she will be romancing R Madhavan on screen. After several postponements, the film was supposed to hit the big screens on April 3. It can be expected that the film’s delay would be further delayed owing to the current Coronavirus situation, as theaters across the country will remain closed till the end of this month.

