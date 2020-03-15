Anushka Shetty pens an emotional note for fans; Thanks everyone for being a part of her journey

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Baahubali actress Anushka Shetty expressed her happiness and is overwhelmed with the love and support she has received from fans over the years.

South Indian actress Anushka Shetty, who made her acting debut in 2005, recently completed 15 years in the film industry. The stunner celebrated '15 Years Of Anushka Shetty' and the event was attended by many well-known celebrities. Baahubali director SS Rajamouli, Charmee Kaur, Suresh Babu and Puri Jagannadh among others graced the event. At the event, Anushka Shetty expressed her happiness and was overwhelmed with the love and support she has received from fans over the years.

As she took over the stage, the Baahubali actress said, “I feel like my 15 years of hard work is nothing compared to the rest of the people in the industry. Every single film I’ve acted in till Nishabdham, all the experiences I’ve had have brought me here today.” Anushka Shetty also took to Instagram and thanked everyone once again. She penned an emotional note saying, "Celebrations with #TeamASF Thank you so so much for the love and support and the each one of u take out of your life’s to be part of mine Thank you means a lot."

Meanwhile, Anushka will soon be seen in the upcoming film, Nishabdham opposite R Madhavan. The film directed by Hemant Madhukar has been the talk of the town since its inception. The trailer of the upcoming suspense thriller has already set high expectations among the moviegoers.

Also starring Anjali, Michael Madsen, Subbaraju, Shalini Pandey and Srinivas Avasarala in supporting roles, Nishabdham is all set to release on April 2.

