Anushka Shetty pens a note on depression after Sushant Singh Rajput's death: Learn to be there for each other

Bollywood's young and talented actor Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide has started a conversation on depression and mental illnesses. Depression and mental stress are becoming common even among celebrities. A lot of actors took to social media and have requested their fans to reach out for help and share it with their loved ones in case they are going through any kind of struggle in life. Baahubali actress Anushka Shetty also penned a long note on depression after Sushant Singh Rajput's demise. The South beauty also mentioned about how one small step will make a difference.

In her long note, she wrote, "Every single one of us out there can only handle a situation only the way we know how to .. no one is ever ever perfect .....there is no right way ,no wrong ,we are not born with a road map, to get through life ...no one has ever , Each one of us big or small are vulnerable in our own ways ...each one of us do break inside ..and it’s ok ..some cry out for help some cry in silence,some distract , some indulge each one has their own ways and some are helpless ...let each one of us please in our own beautiful broken ways learn to be there for each other in our own small ways ... Let’s learn to be more kind .. Let’s Learn to empathise."

A lot of celebs from Bollywood and South Indian industry have urged their fans to focus on mental health and talk about it.

