Anushka Shetty to perform stunts on her own in Gautham Menon’s film?

While she will be seen as a mute artist in Nishabdham, Anushka Shetty will reportedly be performing stunts in Gautham Menon’s upcoming action-drama. Reportedly, the actress will be performing all the stunts on her own.

While fans are eagerly waiting for her upcoming film, Nishabdham opposite R Madhavan, Anushka Shetty has signed her next project with Gautham Vasudev Menon. Well, the Baahubali actress is known for her strong and unconventional roles in the films and looks like she is all set to amaze us yet again. While she will be seen as a mute artist in Nishabdham, Anushka Shetty will reportedly be performing stunts in Gautham Menon’s upcoming action-drama. Reportedly, the actress will be performing all the stunts on her own. However, the makers are yet to reveal any details about the upcoming film.

Reports suggest the shooting of this Anushka Shetty starrer will go on floors from January. Apparently, Tamil Bigg Boss fame Abhirami Venkatachalam is on the board to play a crucial role in the film but no official word regarding the same is out. The women-centric film is based on a novel written by Bollywood filmmaker Govind Nihalani. Meanwhile, director Gautham is busy with Joshua: Imai Pol Kaakhan starring Puppy-fame Varun in the lead.

Actor-turned-producer Ishari K Ganesh had confirmed the news about Anushka Shetty collaborating with Gautham. He was quoted by The Hindu. “The film is a project for which we have signed Anushka (Shetty) to play the lead.” The actor-director duo have worked together earlier for a film titled Yennai Arindhaal, which also featured Ajith and Trisha in lead roles.

Read More