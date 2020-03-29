Anushka Shetty to play the female lead in Gautham Menon's upcoming directorial venture?

Baahubali actress Anushka Shetty could feature in the upcoming film helmed by Gautham Menon. There is a strong buzz in the south film industry that the stunning actress will be essaying the female lead in Menon's film.

The Baahubali actress Anushka Shetty could feature in the upcoming film helmed by Gautham Menon. There is a strong buzz in the south film industry that the stunning actress will be essaying the female lead in Gautham Menon's upcoming directorial venture. The actress recently revealed that she would love to do a film with the director Gautham Menon. This film by the director is believed to be a sequel to Vettaiyaadu Vilaiyaadu. But, there is no confirmation yet about the film which could see Anushka Shetty play the female lead. News reports on the Nishabdham actress state that she has a two-film deal with the director and they can work whenever the script is ready.

Interestingly, the film that director Gautham Menon is making next could also feature Kamal Haasan in the lead. This will be the first time when the Indian 2 actor Kamal Haasan will be sharing screen space with the Baahubali actress. The news reports on the south megastar Kamal Haasan state that director Gautham Menon indeed narrated the film's storyline to the actor. Reports further add that Kamal Haasan liked the story and if everything goes well, the Anushka Shetty and Kamal Haasan will be sharing screen space with Indian 2 star.

The actress is currently looking forward to the release of her film called Nishadham. This film will also feature south actor R Madhavan. Anushka Shetty plays a mute artist named Sakshi in the film. The film is touted to be a thriller which was majorly shot in the United States.

(ALSO READ: Anushka Shetty on gossip written about her: I wonder if these people who wrote have any sisters and children)

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More