Anushka Shetty to play the lead in P Mahesh’s upcoming film?

The Baahubali actress Anushka Shetty is expected to star in the upcoming film which will be helmed by south director P Mahesh. There is no official announcement made yet by the makers about the film. But, the fans and followers of the southern diva, Anushka Shetty, are very excited about the actress starring in a film which will be helmed by P Mahesh. The talented actress Anushka Shetty, will be essaying the lead in the edge of the seat thriller, Nishabdham. The film is backed by Kona Venkat. There were news reports that the makers of the film Nishabdham were planning to release the film on a digital streaming platform.

But, the producer Kona Venkat cleared the air about the film's release by stating that the theatrical release is very crucial to the film. But, the producer also added that if the cinemas are shut for longer period than expected then the makers might consider a release on an OTT platform for the film. Now, the fans and film audiences have been waiting for this thriller to hit the big screen. Some time back, news reports suggested that the lead actress of Nishabdham, Anushka Shetty, was said to be upset with the makers of the film over the film's release getting delayed.

The Baahubali actress will be essaying the character named Sakshi who is a mute artist. The film will also feature R Madhavan in the lead. The actor will be essaying the character of Anthony who is a celebrity musician. The film was majorly shot in the United States.

