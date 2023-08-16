Anushka Shetty prank calls Naveen Polishetty and his reaction is unmissable; WATCH

Anushka Shetty's upcoming film Miss Shetty and Mr Polishetty with actor Naveen Polishetty is gearing up for release next month. While the Jathi Ratnalu actor was promoting the film on a Television show, the Baahubali actress gave it but made her presence in a unique way. She pranked Naveen during the promotions and it's currently going viral.

Naveen Polishetty was promoting Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty on a Telugu talk show on Television and Anushka pranked him as a caller. She did a prank call as an audience and spoke to him. Initially, Naveen failed to recognize her and indulged in a conversation. She asked him to do a stand-up comedy at her cousin's wedding. But later, the actor recognized her voice and his reaction was unmissable.

Anushka and Naveen's chemistry presence made them great on-screen pair after posters and videos. Miss Shetty, Mr Polishetty has certainly generated massive interest, as it marks Anushka Shetty's first pairing with Naveen Polishetty after his blockbuster film Jathi Ratnalu. For the unversed, Naveen plays the stand-up comedian in the film, while Anushka will be seen in the role of a chef in the upcoming film.

About Miss Shetty Mr Polisetty

The highly anticipated project is helmed by Mahesh Babu P, and produced by the prestigious banner UV Creations. After almost five and a half years, Anushka is making her theatrical comeback with the romantic film. The actress' last movie Nishabdham was an OTT release due to COVID-19. Along with Anushka Shetty and Naveen Polishetty, the project features a stellar star cast including senior actors Jayasudha, Murali Sharma, and many others in pivotal roles. Radhan has composed the songs and original score for the project. The songs and original score for the project were composed by Radhan.

Miss Shetty Mr Polisetty will be released in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam. Miss Shetty, Mr Polishetty is gearing up for release on September 7, clashing at the box office with Shah Rukh Khan and Atlee's pan-Indian film Jawan.

