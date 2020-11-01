Anushka Shetty, Rana Daggubati, Tamannaah wish Kajal Aggarwal a 'Happy Married Life' with Gautam Kitchlu

Anushka Shetty penned a beautiful note for the newly wedded couple alongside a picture from Kajal and Gautam's wedding.

Kajal Aggarwal tied the knot with Mumbai-based businessman Gautam Kitchlu on October 30 and a few photos of the couple from their wedding have managed to light up the internet. Kajal had also shared a few photos from her pre-wedding ceremonies along with hashtag #kajgautkitched. Kajal's wedding with Gautam was the talk of the town and managed to grab the eyeballs. Meanwhile, Kajal's industry friends are sending congratulatory wishes and showering her with love on getting married to Gautam Kitchlu. Anushka Shetty, Tamannaah Bhatia and Rana Daggubati are among others who wished 'Happy Married Life' to the new couple.

Anushka Shetty penned a beautiful note for the newly wedded couple alongside a picture from Kajal and Gautam's wedding. She wrote on Instagram, "The highest happiness on earth is the happiness of marriage...Two souls with but a single thought; two hearts that beat as one.....Wishing a blissful married life to Dear @kajalaggarwalofficial & Gautam Congratulations to u Both."

Rana shared a picture of Kajal Aggarwal from her Mehendi ceremony and wrote, "Congratulations...my best to both of you."

On the other hand, BFF Tamannaah Bhatia wished them a fun-filled future together.

Dulquer Salmaan also wished the couple with a lovely message that read: "Huge huge congrats to the two of you !!! Wishing you both a lifetime of happiness."

Meanwhile, Kajal Aggarwal shared a beautiful photo with her husband Gautam from their wedding alongside a note that read, "And just like that, from ms to mrs! I married my confidante, companion, best friend and soulmate. So glad I found all of this and my home in you."

