Anushka Shetty rejects Chiranjeevi starrer Acharya owing to a lacklustre role? Find Out

Now, the latest update on the Baahubali actress is that she rejected the female lead's role opposite the Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy star Chiranjeevi as the role offered to her was insignificant.

After south actress Trisha Krishnan reportedly opted out of Chiranjeevi's film titled Acharya. Now, the latest update on the Baahubali actress is that she rejected the female lead's role opposite the Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy star Chiranjeevi as the role offered to her was insignificant. The news reports previously stated that Trisha Krishnan who will be starring in the film Raangi cited creative differences with the makers of the film, Acharya. Now, the Nishabdham actress Anushka Shetty has turned down the role of the female lead in Acharya.

Recently, the southern beauty, Anushka Shetty made headlines when she chose Prabhas over her acting career. Anushka as a part of a game was answering questions. When the Bhaagamathie actress was quizzed about choosing either being friends with Prabhas or her acting career, the actress said she will never want to lose Prabhas as a friend. Anushka Shetty further adds that she would let go of her acting career, but will always remain friends with her Baahubali co-star Prabhas. On the work front, Anushka Shetty is looking forward to her film Nishabdham.

The thriller is helmed by director Hemant Madhukar and produced by Kona Venkat. There was a strong buzz in the south film industry that the actress was upset with the producer over postponing the release of the film. Anushka did not wish to delay the release of the film. Media reports on the south flick Nishabdham state that producer Kona Venkat wanted to reshoot certain scenes. The film will have Anushka and R Madhavan in the lead.

(ALSO READ: Nishabdham: Anushka Shetty & R Madhavan starrer gets a new release date?)

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More