Anushka Shetty reviews Dulquer Salmaan's Sita Ramam: A beautiful film that gently embraces you

Baahubali actress Anushka Shetty recently took to Instagram and shared her review of Dulquer Salmaan and Mrunal Thaluk starrer Sita Ramam. Sharing a poster of the movie on the photo-sharing app, she wrote, "SitaRamam A beautiful film which so gently embraces u and takes u on a journey of Sita ram……Congratulations Sita, Ram, Afreen….EVERY single person out there, every single craft... heartwarming... Cheers to many more heart warming stories."

In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, the Hey Sinamika actor talked about the love saga and his much-appreciated chemistry with Mrunal Thakur in Sita Ramam. He was quoted saying, "Sita Ramam is a classic love story. I have heard scripts across the industries but this is one of a kind. I think from the time of hearing the script and transporting it to the magical times, we have created some very memorable moments. Every day on the sets, it was like a moment of being happy as an actor."

Sita Ramam is a heart-melting love story set against the backdrop of the 1965 war. It narrates the tale of Lieutenant Ram (Dulquer Salmaan), who falls in love with Sita Mahalakshmi. Because of the war, his last letter to his ladylove remains undelivered, and after two decades Afreen (Rashmika Mandanna) takes on the responsibility of handing over this letter to either Ram or Sita.