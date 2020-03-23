Anushka Shetty roped in as the leading lady in Kamal Haasan starrer Vetayaadu Vilayaadu sequel? Find out

Anushka Shetty, who is currently awaiting the release of her next film Nishabdham, will be seen as the leading lady in Kamal Haasan starrer Gautham Vasydev Menon's Vetayaadu Vilayaadu's sequel.

It was reported sometimes back that Gautham Menon is in talks with Kamal Haasan for the sequel of Vettaiyaadu Vilaiyaadu. Now, in an exciting news, it is being reported that Anushka Shetty will be seen as the female lead in the sequel. The cop drama, which had Kamal Haasan, Jyothika and Kamalini in the lead roles, portrayed the life of a ruthless cop and his personal life. How he loses his wife while trying to be a perfect cop and how he falls for another woman after the death of his wife will make one breakdown into tears. It is to be noted that Anushka has already been the leading lady in Gautham's Yennai Arindhal with Thala Ajith.

It was reported earlier in DT Next that Gautham will be doing two movies for Ishari K Ganesh’s Vels Films International. One of the two will be with Suriya. The other one might be with Kamal Haasan. The director has already narrated few stories to Kamal, and reports suggest that Kamal Haasan is mighty impressed with the sequel to Vettaiyaadu Vilaiyaadu. During his recent interaction with his fans on social media, Gautham had revealed that his next film with Suriya will be a musical.

Meanwhile, Menon had stated during a social media interaction that he would do a sequel to Vinnaithaandi Varuvaaya, if Simbu agrees to play the lead role. His long-awaited film, Ennai Nokki Paayum Thotta, which has Dhanush and Megha Akash in the lead roles, was released recently. Kamal Haasan, on the other hand, will be seen next in the sequel to Indian, which is being directed by ace director Shankar. Anushka is awaiting the release of her next film, Nishabdham with R Madhavan.

Credits :123Telugu

