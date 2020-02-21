Anushka Shetty’s picture celebrating Mahashivratri is all things warm and spiritual

While the nation is celebrating Lord Shiva on the occasion of Mahashivratri, south star Anushka Shetty took to her Instagram account and shared a picture of herself offering prayers to God.

While the nation is celebrating Lord Shiva on the occasion of Mahashivratri, south star Anushka Shetty took to her Instagram account and shared a picture of herself offering prayers to God. In the photo, she was seen in red ethnic wear and losing herself with spirituality. The Baahubali beauty recently had her Instagram account verified and the photo-sharing platform has given the blue tick to the actor’s profile, which means that her account has been verified.

Meanwhile, it was reported earlier that the Inji Iduppazhgi actor is all set to get hitched to an Indian cricket player, and that she has been preparing for the wedding for a while now. However, there has been no official word about the wedding yet. On the work front, the Deiva Thirumagal actor will be seen on the big screens in Nishabdam alongside R Madhavan. It is to be noted that the pair, who was earlier seen romancing on-screen in the Kollywood movie Rendu, will be seen sharing screen space after almost a decade.

Fans of the actor are eagerly now waiting for Anushka’s on-screen appearance as her role in Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy didn't exactly meet their needs, for she appeared in a small bit. Nishabdam is all set to hit the big screens on April 2, 2020. It is being reported that Nishabdam falls into the genre of silent-thrillers and will see Anushka as a mute artist. Reports suggest that Anushka will join hands with Gautham Vasudev Menon after Nishabdam.

Credits :Instagram

Read More