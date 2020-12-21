Anushka Shetty sends heartwarming birthday wish to her co star from Baahubali, Tamannaah Bhatia

Taking to her Instagram stories, Anushka shared a throwback photo with Tamannaah Bhatia while wishing her on her birthday.

Social media is filled with birthday wishes for South entertainment industry’s sensational actress Tamannaah Bhatia, her co star from Baahubali Anushka Shetty has now shared a throwback photo with Tamannaah while wishing her on her birthday. In the photo, Tamannaah can be seen in a red tube top and paired it with a beautiful dupatta, while Anushka can be seen in a traditional saree. The photo will give the fans and followers of the actresses some serious BFF goals.

The both shared the screen space in the big budget magnum opus titled Baahubali. While Anushka was seen as Devasena, Tamannaah was seen as her daughter in law, Avanthika. The period drama was one of the megahit ventures, which was lauded by movie buffs across the globe. Directed by SS Rajamouli, the film also had Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Ramya Krishnan, Sathyaraj, Nassar in the crucial roles.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy actress has a lot of films in the kitty including Seetimaar, Love Mocktail’s remake, Gurthunda Seethakalam and Andhadhun’s Telugu remake among others. She is also making her Tamil web debut with The November Story. On the other hand, Anushka Shetty was last seen in Nishabdham, which had a direct release on OTT platform. R Madhavan was seen romancing her on screen in the film. She is yet to announce her next project officially, while reports suggest that she will be seen in a film directed by Gautham Vasudev Menon.

