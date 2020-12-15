Anushka Shetty sends out birthday wishes to her 'bro' Rana Daggubati; Says 'Can't wait for Viraata Parvam'

Rana Daggubati celebrated his 36th birthday on December 14, 2020. Many renowned celebs have wished him on the special occasion including Anushka Shetty.

Baahubali star Rana Daggubati turned a year older on Monday and wishes showered on him from every nook and corner of the country. Not only his fans and loved ones but other members of the film fraternity also wished the actor on the special occasion. For instance, Allu Arjun, Rakul Preet Singh, Mahesh Babu, Sai Pallavi, and many others have penned heartfelt notes and sent wishes to the South star. Now, someone special has shared a post for him.

The one about whom we are talking about here is none other than Anushka Shetty herself. The actress has shared a throwback picture with the actor in which the two of them are seen attending an event. She further adds a caption along with the post that reads, “With loads of love Happiest Birthday Brooooooo. Can’t wait for #ViraataParvam.” Both the actress and Rana Daggubati share a great bond in real life and multiple instances prove the same.

Check out the post below:

Both Anushka and the actor earlier featured together in the Baahubali franchise. Meanwhile, the makers of Rana Daggubati’s upcoming movie Viraata Parvam have unveiled his first glimpse from the same to mark his birthday. He will play the role of the fiery Comrade named Ravanna in the movie as has been mentioned on social media. Apart from him, it also features Sai Pallavi and Priyamani in the lead roles. For the unversed, the movie is said to be set against the backdrop of the 1990s Naxalite movements in Telangana. Rana is also awaiting the release of his multilingual drama titled Haathi Mere Saathi.

Credits :Anushka Shetty Instagram

