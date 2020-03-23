Anushka Shetty sets major friendship goals; Says, I can't leave my friendship with Prabhas for work; Watch

A video of Anushka Shetty, once again proving that her friendship with Prabhas is priceless has surfaced on social media. One can see in the video, the actress chooses her friendship with Prabhas over work.

Baahubali actors Anushka Shetty and Prabhas' alleged love affair had always been the talk of the town. However, the actors always rubbished the news saying they are very good friends. Recently, during an interview, Anushka Shetty opened about her equation with her Baahubali co-star. The stunner said, "he is one of my 3 AM friends" and fans just could not keep calm to see them together again the big screen. As we all know, their on-screen, as well as off-screen camaraderie, is immensely loved by the audience.

Now, a video of Anushka Shetty, once again proving that her friendship with Prabhas is priceless has surfaced on social media. One can see in the video, the actress chooses her friendship with Prabhas over work and we bet, it is the cutest thing you will see today on social media. The video is from one of the reality shows where Anushka Shetty was present for the promotion of her upcoming film, Nishabdham.

Check out the video below:

Anushka Shetty and Prabhas share a pure and special friendship and its quite evident. Reacting to rumours of her dating Prabhas, Anushka in an interview with DC said, "Had there been anything between both of us, it would have been out by this time. Both of us are the same kind of people who don’t hide any emotions if we are involved."

Also Read: Anushka Shetty on gossip written about her: I wonder if these people who wrote have any sisters and children

Credits :Facebook

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More