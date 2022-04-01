Anushka Shetty to share screen space with Prabhas in Maruthi's Raja Delux?

Prabhas has signed up for a comedy flick with director Maruthi Dasari. Titled Raja Delux, this horror-comedy is being made along the lines of the filmmaker's 2013 movie Prema Katha Chitram. The Radhe Shyam actor will be seen romancing three heroines in his next, two of which are Malavika Mohanan and Sreeleela.

According to the latest buzz regarding the film, the third leading lady of Raja Delux will be none other than Prabhas’ Baahubali co-star, Anushka Shetty. Previously, it was speculated that Mehreen Pirzada will be playing this role in the film, but now it remains to be seen which of these two actresses get to be a part of the project's cast.

Another update about the venture is that the director has allocated only 50 days to shoot the entire film within two schedules. Touted to be a mass masala entertainer, the movie will cater to all types of viewers in our society.

Renowned music director SThaman will be composing the tunes for this film. However, the makers have not locked in on a release date.

In the meantime, Maruthi is right now working on the post-production work of his action-comedy, Pakka Commercial. Gopichand and Raashii Khanna will play the lead in the movie, scheduled to be out in theatres on 1 July.

Gopichand and Raashii will pose as lawyers in the flick, which also stars Sathyaraj, Anasuya Bharadwaj, Rao Ramesh, Kiran Talasila, Saptagiri, Sai Krishna, and Ramana Reddy in supporting roles.

