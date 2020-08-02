Anushka Shetty shares a beautiful picture of her mom; Says 'You are the greatest woman I know'

Recently, Anushka Shetty shared a lovely throwback photo of her mom and wished her with a beautiful message as she celebrated her birthday.

Baahubali actress Anushka Shetty has been sharing some beautiful throwback photos on Instagram. The stunner is active these days on social media and is making most of the ongoing lockdown period. Recently, Anushka shared a lovely throwback photo of her mom as she wished her on her birthday. Taking to Instagram, she wrote, "You're not just a mom, you're the greatest women I know. Loving Birthday Wishes for u Amma (sic)." The actress is very close to her mom and her adorable photos speak about it.

On the occasion of Mother's Day, Anushka Shetty had shared a stunning selfie with her mom and wrote, "When we look into our mother's eyes, you know that is the purest love you can find on this earth." Love you Amma #HappyMothersDay to all the Lovely Mom’s our there." Anushka Shetty was born to AN Vittal Shetty and Prafulla in Karnataka, and has two brother brothers, Gunaranjan Shetty and Sai Ramesh Shetty.

Check out Anushka Shetty's Instagram post below:

On the work front, she will be seen in the much-awaited film, Nishabdham. The film stars R Madhavan in the male lead role. The film was expected to release earlier this year but got delayed due to COVID-19 outbreak.

Recently, rumours were doing rounds that the film might be released directly on an OTT platform. However, Kona Venkat rubbished the news stating, "Lot of speculations r being made on the release of our film NISHABDHAM in the media. We would like to clarify that “Theatrical release is our top PRIORITY. If the situation isn’t favourable for a long time then our alternate would be to release on OTT platform”. Hope for the best (sic)."

Also Read: When Nagarjuna SLAMMED media for link up rumours about him and Naga Chaitanya dating same actress

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×