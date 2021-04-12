  1. Home
Anushka Shetty shares cosy moment with her pet; Keerthy Suresh posts a series of pics with her four legged fam

Samantha Akkineni shared a photo of her pet Hash and husband Naga Chaitanya alongside a note about how the furry baby has changed their life.
2954 reads
On National Pet Day, a lot of South celebs shared some adorable photos with their pets. From Samantha Akkineni to Keerthy Suresh, South celebs treated us with some heartwarming photos to celebrate National Pet Day, celebrated on April 11. Keerthy Suresh shared a series of photos with her four-legged fam and we just can't get enough of these beautiful moments. On the other hand, Baahubali actress Anushka Shetty shared an adorable throwback moment with her pet dog. One can see, her pet is enjoying a peaceful sleep on her lap and it is a super adorable sight. 

Samantha Akkineni penned a note about how Hash has changed their life. She also called him the best dog ever. Sharing the photo and a video on Instagram, Samantha Akkineni wrote, "He walked into our lives with that adorable face ,wiggling that cute little bum and has filled our days with snuggles, compassion and absolute LOVE..The best dog everrrrrrrrrr..... except for that slight attitude , refusing to respond to his name , attacking other dogs , peeing on the carpet and eating pigeon poop .. He’s the "Best dog ever"

Ram Charan's wife Upasana, welcomed cuteness that stole her heart. Welcoming the newest family member Toffee, she wrote, "This cuteness stole my heart.Congratulations @kalyaan_dhev @sreeja_kalyan @nivrithi_k @navishka_k on ur newest family member #toffee. Wish u all a week ahead filled with love, joy & gratitude."

Take a look: 

Credits :Instagram

