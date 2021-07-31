Anushka Shetty shares a goofy PHOTO to wish her 'beautiful amma' on her birthday

Anushka Shetty is one of the most popular actresses of South Indian cinema. The actress is also a very private person, who doesn't share about her personal life much. Today, on her mother Prafulla Shetty’s birthday, Anushka Shetty shared a goofy photo and penned a lovely note on Instagram. In the photo, Anushka and her mom can be posing goofily with their tongues out. It is such rare occasions, where one can get a glimpse into Anushka's personal life. Sharing the photo to wish her mother, Anushka wrote, "You are a beautiful, strong and intelligent lady You gave me life, advice, support, laughs I couldn’t ask for more. Have a wonderful birthday. love you amma."

In an industry where movies are often run by heroes, Anushka Shetty rose as a lady superstar and starred in many women-centric films which became blockbuster hits at the box office. She is loved among the audience for her down-to-earth nature, which gives you a homely feeling. The actress is also a very private person, who doesn't share about her personal life much. Nevertheless, Anushka never misses to show off her to love ones, be it, family or friends.

On the work front, On the work front, Anushka Shetty was last seen in the film Nishabdham, which was released in 2020 on the OTT platform, Amazon Prime Videos and has received a good response. The film featured Anushka Shetty and Madhavan in lead roles. The actress is yet to announce her next film, although there are several rumours.