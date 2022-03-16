Anushka Shetty shares a happy pic with her 'amma & papa' to wish them on their wedding anniversary

Anushka Shetty, who maintains a very low-key personal life, has treated fans with a beautiful family pic to wish her parents on their wedding anniversary. The stunner took to her Instagram handle and shared a picture with her parents, AN Vittal Shetty and Prafulla along with a beautiful message.

Wishing her parents today on his special day, Anushka Shetty wrote, "Happy anniversary Amma & Papa."

Anushka Shetty rarely posts pictures on social media but never forgets to make her people feel special. She makes sure to share some best family moments and her simple yet beautiful avatar wins hearts. The actress is loved among the audience for her down-to-earth nature, which gives you a homely feeling. And if you notice closely, her Instagram feed screams unconditional love for family as all pics are dedicated to them.

On the work front, Anushka Shetty was last seen in the film Nishabdham, which was released in 2020 on the OTT platform, Amazon Prime Videos and has received a lukewarm response. The Baahubali actress has announced her new film with director Mahesh Babu and bankrolled by UV Creations. The shooting of the film will go on floors soon and more announcement about the star cast is expected to be out in the coming days.

Also Read: Is Baahubali 3 in the making? Here's what SS Rajamouli has to say