Anushka Shetty shares a major throwback photo with 'bro' Rana Daggubati on his birthday; Sends best wishes

Rana Daggubati turns a year older today and his friends from the film industry are showering him with immense love and best wishes on social media. The gorgeous Anushka Shetty is among the firsts who wished her Baahubali co-star on his special day. Sharing a major throwback photo, she wrote, "Happu Happu Happppppuest bday brooo wish u the bestest in life with lots of Love."

Director Krish also penned a long heartfelt note for Rana on his birthday. The note read, "Wishing you A Very Happy Birthday Dearest @RanaDaggubati ! You are a wonderful soul and a true friend forever. I hope that your special day is the beginning of another amazing year filled with enormous love, success and happiness. Make it count Bawa."

Meanwhile, on his birthday today, the makers of Bheemla Nayak are set to release a special video of Rana Daggubati as Daniel Shekar from the film. The video will be out at 4:05 PM.

Directed by Saagar K. Chandra from a screenplay written by Trivikram Srinivas, Bheemla Nayak starring Pawan Kalyan and Rana Daggubati is a remake of the 2020 Malayalam film Ayyappanum Koshiyum by Sachy. The action-thriller has music by S Thaman.

