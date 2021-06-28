Anushka Shetty shares a message on spreading love and care; Kajal Aggarwal drops a comment

Anushka is known for spreading love and happiness through her photos on Instagram. Her posts are all about pet love, friends and family. Take a look at her latest post below.

Anushka Shetty has kickstarted Monday on a positive note by sharing a quote on love and care. The stunner took to social media and addressed something that we all might relate to, of late. Sharing the message about connecting with people, Anushka Shetty captioned it, "Connect…Connect….Connect…with every ounce of who you are with because beautiful things are vanishing each & every day…..!!!." The Baahubali actress' post is being showered with a lot of positive comments. The gorgeous Kajal Aggarwal also dropped a heart emoticon in the comment section of the post.

Kajal and Anushka Shetty share a great rapport and have always flaunted the same on social media. Recently, on the occasion of Kajal's birthday, the actress had shared a major throwback photo with her from a party and wished her an amazing year ahead. Anushka is known for spreading love and happiness through her photos on Instagram. Her posts are all about pet love, friends and family. Take a look at her latest post below.

On the work front, Anushka Shetty is yet to make an official announcement on her next project after Nishabdham. There were reports earlier that she will be doing a film directed by Gautham Vasudev Menon and is also in talks with Ra Ra Krishnayya fame director Mahesh Babu P. However, nothing is official yet.

